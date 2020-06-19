‘Daria’ spin off ‘Jodie’ starring Tracee Ellis Ross lands at Comedy Central

Entertainment

Jodie Landon is getting her own show.

The character from the iconic ’90s MTV animated series “Daria” is getting a spin-off on Comedy Central.

“Jodie” will star Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the brilliant, sometimes sarcastic character who viewers first met as a student and friend of Daria Morgendorffer at the fictitious Lawndale High.

The new series picks up with Jodie graduating from college and entering a complicated world.

“What ‘Daria’ did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, ‘Jodie’ will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more,” according to a press release. “With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, ‘Jodie’ will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”

“Daria” ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 on MTV and was a spin-off of the “Beavis and Butthead” franchise.

Addressing key issues including race, gender, class and identity through the lens of its acerbic main character, “Daria” has been credited by cultural critics as a favorite fictional feminist that helped shape a generation of women.

Ross, who is best known for playing Rainbow Johnson on the hit ABC comedy “Black-ish,” also serves as an executive producer of the new series which was created by “Insecure” writer and co-producer Grace Edwards.

MTV Studios is producing.