Jack Black’s shirtless Quarantine Dance takes TikTok by storm

Entertainment

Jack Black may be staying home amid the coronavirus lockdown, but that doesn’t mean he’s been sitting idle.

With copious time on his hands, the 50-year-old star and Tenacious D frontman has been polishing his dance skills, and the hilarious results can be seen in a TikTok video that is lifting the spirits of viewers across the globe.

Black made his debut on the video-sharing social networking app, wearing nothing but a Stetson, gym shorts and cowboy boots to perform his “Quarantine Dance.”

In the 30-second freestyle video, which appears to have been filmed in his backyard, Black delivers a series of questionable spins, high-kicks and jumps. He even attempts the Russian squat dance.

At one point during the energetic dance, the “School Of Rock” and “Jumanji” star really goes for it and loses his hat.

He captioned the sequence “Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”.

As of Wednesday, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times and garnered almost 300,000 “likes.”

Black is the latest in a stream of celebrityies joining TikTok since the coronavirus crisis began.

Gordon Ramsay, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jason Derulo and Millie Bobby Brown have also been uploading TikTok dances and skits.