Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole called an 11-year-old boy dying of cancer

The family of an 11-year-old who battled cancer are thanking three of his favorite artists for calling him during his final days with the disease.

Michael Watson II posted to Instagram this week a video of his cousin Elijah receiving video calls from singer The Weeknd and rapper J. Cole.

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience,” Watson wrote. “Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday.”

“He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved,” Watson wrote. “Last weekend, Elijah got to “meet” 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. “Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

CNN has reached out to reps for the three artists for comment. The call with Drake was not in the video posted by Watson, the creative director and founder of Los Angeles-based media production company HUE Unlimited.

In 2018, Drake surprised 11-year-old heart transplant patient Sofia Sanchez in her hospital room after she did the KiKi challenge to his hit song, “I My Feelings.”