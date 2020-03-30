Larry David crashed Ezra Koenig’s Apple Music show and was extra Larry David

Entertainment

Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig gladly welcomed a guest appearance from Larry David on his Apple Music show, “Time Crisis.”

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator talked being an early germaphobe and how he’s been using Purell since the 1990s, saying, “There was a time when I was grabbing people’s elbows.”

“There’s too much contact between people, even sex, it’s enough,” David joked.

David had walked in on daughter Cazzie David’s appearance on the show, and was overheard saying in his unmistakable voice, “I thought you were gonna take out the garbage? What happened?”

“Your glasses are on the floor. I stepped on ’em,” he added, asking Koenig why he’s the only one talking and how to spell his name.

“How come you’re the only one doing the talking, what are the other people doing?” David asked.

David has been staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, and besides making guest podcast appearances, has also just launched a GoFundMe for golf caddies.

He created the fundraiser for employees at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, who are losing jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Rivera caddies need our help,” his GoFundMe page says. “Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time.”