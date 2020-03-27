Carson Daly and wife Siri welcome baby No. 4 amid coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Daly, just welcomed baby No. 4.

The TV host took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce the news and revealed they have named her Goldie Patricia Daly.

He captioned the post: “Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.”

Daly also thanked the medical staff at the hospital, who are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

The couple posed for a family selfie with their new baby while wearing face masks.

Gwen Stefani was happy to hear the news, commenting, “We love u guys !!! Another beautiful girl!! Bless u back.”