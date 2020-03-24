Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome first child

Entertainment

Oh baby, why don’t you just meet your parents in the middle.

Country singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have welcomed their first child, a son.

The couple announced the birth Monday on her verified Instagram account.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” she wrote in the caption of a series of photos showing her, Hurd and the baby on the day their son was born.

The award-winning country star scored a major crossover pop hit in 2018 with producer Zedd titled “The Middle.”

Hurd, a singer-songwriter who has written hits for country artists like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, shared some of the same images on his official Instagram account.

The couple married in 2018.