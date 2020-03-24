‘Asterix and Obelix’ co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92

Entertainment

Albert Uderzo, co-creator and illustrator of the “Asterix and Obelix” series, has died at the age of 92, a spokesman for his publisher Editions Albert Rene said.

The hugely popular comic, read worldwide, follows the adventures of Gaulish warriors and their antics against Roman adversaries. They were published for the first time in francophone Pilote magazine in 1959.

Uderzo, who was born in France in April 1927, produced the cartoons alongside author René Goscinny.

“Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly, after a heart attack that was not linked to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks,” his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy told Agence France-Presse news agency.