Debi Mazar announces she has the coronavirus

For actress Debi Mazar, it all started with a family illness.

Mazar alerted her followers Saturday via her verified Instagram account that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Best known for her roles in “Goodfellas,” “Entourage” and “Younger,” Mazar said she’s doing OK, but shared that about a month ago, she, her husband and their two teen daughters “got an odd bug — Lowgrade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly.”

“Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different,” she wrote. “Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever.”

Mazar said she thought she might have either the flu or Covid-19 and asked a “doctor/friend” is she could get tested for the latter. She was told no because she didn’t meet the criteria, including not having traveled lately or been with someone who had recently been diagnosed.

“I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc,” she wrote. “I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods. extra food etc.”

Mazar wrote that she found out there were tests available at a local facility in her neighborhood and was tested March 17 before being sent home and told to self-quarantine.

“Well..today is day 5 and I just found out,” she wrote. “I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very ‘morphy.’ One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.”

Mazar is married to Italian celebrity chef Gabriele Corcos with whom she co-hosted the show “Extra Virgin” on the Cooking Channel. They are the parents of teen daughters, Giulia and Evelina.

Mazar wrote that her family is now under a 14-day quarantine.

“They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows,” she wrote. “Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones.”