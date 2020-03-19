The Smith family discusses coronavirus on ‘Red Table Talk’

Entertainment

Will Smith, Jada Smith, and their family are pleading with people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, listen to doctors and practice social distancing.

The Smiths, including the couple’s daughter, Willow Smith, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Will’s son Trey Smith from his first marriage, took to Jada’s “Red Table Talk” on Facebook, calling it an “emergency” family meeting.

The duo’s son, Jaden Smith, did not participate because he had been traveling and wanted to practice social distancing, especially from his grandmother.

Will broke down the importance of social distancing, using a scenario that could very well happen.

“Imagine that our local hospital can handle 40 respiratory patients at one time. And under normal circumstances, 40 respiratory patients, for that hospital, is a lot. You know, they’ll be at 12 or 15, so they can handle it,” he said. “The way the virus is moving and the reason why we need to practice social distancing and the idea of flattening the curve is if 50 people show up at that hospital at one time, to get 40 beds, right, now you have 10 people in critical condition that aren’t going to get help.”

He continued: “And your mortality rate shoots through the roof. That’s the idea of overwhelming the system. So there is a certain amount of people that we can handle nationally to come in with critical respiratory issues at one moment.”

Smith explained the virus is “going to move through humanity,” but that we can slow the rate.

“So flattening the curve means not getting to 80 people at one time, we practice social distancing, the virus is going to move through humanity,” he said. “But as it moves through, we want it to move through at 30 people at a time for our local hospital, not 60 people at a time for our local hospital, because then we have a real problem.”

Throughout the talk, the family gets facts from Dr. Michael Osterholm, a leading influenza researcher, and also video chats with a 25-year-old girl in Los Angeles who caught the virus and is now recovering at home.

