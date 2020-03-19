Rosie O’Donnell is bringing back her talk show to raise money for the arts amid coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell is back.

The host of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” which aired from 1996 to 2002, is bringing her talk show back for one night only this Sunday. The show will raise money for The Actors Fund, which supports people across all areas of the entertainment industry.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” O’Donnell said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

She also posted about the event with a link of where to watch on her Twitter account.

Nate Berkus,Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Neil Patrick Harris, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Idina Menzel, Jordin Sparks are some of the celebrities slated to appear on the show.

The special will air live on YouTube and Broadway.com.