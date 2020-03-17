John Legend plans home concert Chrissy Teigen trolls

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen’s still going to troll John Legend, self-isolation or not.

Our favorite celebrity couple on Twitter are bringing love and light as only they can.

Legend tweeted on Thursday that he was taking a cue from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and live streaming a concert from his and Teigen’s home.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” Legend wrote. “I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome.”

His wife Teigen is known for her wit on social media and absolutely could not resist the opportunity to troll him.

“I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice,” she tweeted.

The pair are the latest celebs reaching out to their followers in the midst of the pandemic.

Several stars have been using their social media platforms to share information and encourage people to practice social distancing as a means to stop spreading coronavirus.