Everything travelers need to know about coronavirus

Travelers are increasingly on edge as the coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, prompting travel restrictions, cancellations and suspensions.

Many travelers returning to the US from overseas over the weekend were met with long lines and confusion at airports where enhanced screening has been implemented.

The Europe travel ban, barring US entry to foreign nationals who have visited much of Europe in the previous 14 days, went into effect on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s announcement of the ban inspired its own wave of confusion about who would be impacted. American citizens, their family members and legal permanent residents are not subject to the ban.

The United Kingdom and Ireland will become part of the list of restricted European counties at midnight on Monday.

The last sailings by many major cruise lines are wrapping up, following announcements late last week suspending cruise operations.

Several cruise ships, some with confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, are stranded at sea.

Across the US — and in many corners of the world — large gatherings such as concerts, parades and sporting events have been called off to help stem the spread of the virus.

In Las Vegas, Wynn and MGM resorts are set to temporarily close.

Trump said Saturday that travel restrictions within the United States are being considered.

Worldwide travel advisory

The US State Department raised the worldwide travel advisory to Level 3 on March 11 — meaning US citizens should reconsider travel abroad.

“The Department of State advises US citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of Covid-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions,” the statement said.

All travelers should be aware of the virus, pay close attention to travel advisories and health guidance, steer clear of heavily impacted areas and exercise preventive measures.

Here’s what else travelers should know about the virus outbreak:

Flight cancellations and increased flexibility

Airlines have scrambled to adapt operations to the new ban on travelers from much of Europe.

American and United are continuing much of their Europe service through March 19 and March 20, respectively, to ensure customers and employees get home. They have also waived change fees for affected passengers.

Delta Air Lines has also posted adjustments to trans-Atlantic service online and has waived change fees for customers traveling to, from or through Europe and the UK through May 31, according to a post on the airline’s website.

Air France, KLM and others have also outlined schedule changes and flexible policies for impacted travelers.

Airlines all over the world have slashed flights amid the outbreak, with many suspending service to hard-hit countries such as China and Italy. They’ve also slashed domestic service and other routes following a precipitous drop in demand.

Some airlines, including United, American, JetBlue and Delta, have built more flexibility into new bookings, waiving change fees for certain periods.

Travelers with upcoming bookings should check with their airlines and look for advisories posted on carriers’ websites.

Amtrak has deeply cut some rail service in the US due to a drop in demand. Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new train reservations made before April 30, 2020.

Airline cleaning efforts and traveler hygiene

Airlines have bumped up their sanitation efforts to stem the virus’ spread, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has posted guidance on aircraft cleaning.

Delta Air Lines started using a fogging technique in February “with a highly effective, EPA-registered disinfectant” on flights arriving in the US from Asia and has expanded that procedure more widely.

While disinfecting is helpful, frequent hand washing is among a traveler’s best defenses, infectious disease experts say.

“Even if there is virus in the inanimate environment, it’s not going to jump off the seat and bite you in the ankle,” says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in Vanderbilt University’s division of infectious diseases.

“You’ve got to touch it, and then touch your nose or your mouth. So it’s those hands we have that are the important intermediary. And that’s where I would put the emphasis,” he said.

Wash or sanitize your hands after touching surfaces in airports and planes.

“Hand sanitizers are great. So are antiseptic hand wipes, which you can also use to wipe down armrests, remote controls at your seat and your tray table,” said travel medicine specialist Dr. Richard Dawood.

The CDC advises washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be used when soap and water are not available.

Most viruses don’t spread easily on airplanes because of how the air circulates and is filtered, the CDC says.

The CDC has issued guidance saying that older adults and people with serious, chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease should “stay home as much as possible.”

Hand washing is a strong defense; masks are not

Dr. Schaffner has received a lot of questions about whether people should be wearing masks to avoid infection.

He realizes it’s culturally very common in Asia, but he says the CDC doesn’t recommend it for the general public because “the scientific basis showing that people in the community wearing masks actually has any benefit is very thin and questionable.”

More fitted respirator masks may be used in medical settings, but are generally impractical for the general public, Schaffner says.

Good hand hygiene is a better defense.

If you are sick, wearing a face mask when you are around other people can be helpful, according to the CDC. But those who are symptomatic should avoid travel.

Cruise line suspensions

Princess Cruises has suspended global operations from March 12 to May 10, and Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival have suspended outbound cruises for about a month.

The US State Department issued an advisory on March 8 warning against cruise travel.

“US citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the warning reads.

Viking is also temporarily suspending operations of river and ocean cruises from March 12 to April 30.

Virgin Voyages has postponed the maiden voyage of its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, until August.

Traveler screening procedures

Foreign nationals who have visited China, Iran and a group of 26 European countries in the past 14 days are barred from entering the US.

Ireland and the United Kingdom have been added to that list, effective March 16.

The 26 European countries originally listed are in the Schengen Area: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Enhanced screening is in effect in for American citizens and legal permanent residents returning to the US from the designated high-risk countries and those travelers are required to arrive through the following 13 US airports:

> John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

> Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

> San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

> Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

> Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

> Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

> Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

> Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

> Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

> Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

> Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

> Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

> Miami International Airport (MIA)

Many other countries have put restrictions in place for travelers from heavily impacted areas. Make sure that your destination has not restricted your arrival before embarking on an international trip.

Travel advisories

Travel advisories have been issued by countries around the world.

The US State Department raised the worldwide travel advisory to Level 3 on March 11 — meaning citizens should reconsider travel abroad.

The US State Department’s travel warning for China is at the highest level — Level 4: Do not travel. The department’s warning for travel to Iran, which was already at Level 4 prior to the outbreak, was recently updated to add information about coronavirus.

Specific areas of Italy and South Korea — Lombardy and Veneto in Italy and Daegu in South Korea — carry a Level 4: Do not travel warning.

A country-by-country list of advisories is available on the State Department website.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 13 told Canadians to curtail non-essential travel outside of the country. The cruise ship season will be suspended until July, Trudeau said.

The Spanish foreign ministry has advised its citizens to avoid “all but urgent travel,” according to a statement.

Canada and the United Kingdom are among many other nations that have issued travel warnings for high-risk destinations.

The CDC has its own list of advisories related to coronavirus posted online.

All travelers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands frequently.

Attractions closed and events canceled

The United States has seen widespread cancellations of large events aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, and major theme parks are closing their doors.

On March 12, Disney announced it’s closing Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, as well as its Disneyland resort in California and Disneyland Paris. The company also said that it will suspend departures with the Disney Cruise Line through the end of the month.

In Paris, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower closed March 13, and Italy’s countrywide lockdown means all museums and archaeological sites have been shuttered.

Some museums in South Korea, Japan and elsewhere have closed temporarily to stem the spread of the virus.

A number of Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day parades have been canceled. New York, Boston, New Orleans and Pittsburgh are among US cities that have postponed or canceled their parades.

Disney parks in Asia are closed, as is Universal Studios Japan, and some of Japan’s crowd-pleasing cherry blossom festivals have been called off.

In Shanghai, Disney has reopened some shops and restaurants but the theme park remains closed.

In Thailand, several official Songkran (Thai New Year) festivals, due to take place in mid-April, have been canceled.

Most travel insurance is unlikely to cover this situation

Airlines are relaxing their policies and some major hotel chains are waiving cancellation fees, but recouping all the costs associated with trips canceled due to coronavirus fears is far from guaranteed.

An outbreak of a virus is not covered under most standard trip cancellation insurance policies, according to TravelInsurance.com.

“For those who purchased a Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) optional upgrade, however, some measure of trip cancellation protection may be available,” according to Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com.

Those holding existing policies should contact their providers to see if their plans offer any coverage.