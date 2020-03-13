‘Grey’s Anatomy’ suspends production amid coronavirus concerns

Entertainment

ABC’s long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is now among the shows shutting down production amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

A Disney Television Studios spokesman tells CNN that production on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Genius: Aretha,” both of which are produced by the studio, will be postponed for at least three weeks as a precautionary measure.

“Genius: Aretha,” which films in Atlanta, is a National Geographic series starring Cynthia Erivo and is set to premiere in May.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” a production based in Los Angeles, is currently airing its 16th season on ABC.

Productions on 16 of the studio’s pilots will also be postponed for three weeks. Those include: “Adopted,” “The Big Leap,” “The Big Sky,” “The Brides,” “Harlem’s Kitchen,” “Home Economics,” “Kids Matter Now,” “My Village,” “Ordinary Joe,” “Prospect,” “Rebel,” “Valley Trash,” “Work Wife,” “Wreckage,” an untitled project from writers Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland and “Thirtysomething” sequel “Thirtysomething(else).”

Those productions are based across the US, in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Albuquerque.

“Thirtysomething(else)” is based in New Jersey.

The spokesman added that a number of currently airing series produced by Disney Television Studios have already wrapped for the season and are therefore unaffected.

The postponement of production on these shows is the latest notable effect coronavirus has had on Hollywood.

This week, a number of film release dates have been pushed back, including those for “Mulan” and “The New Mutants.”

Several late-night and daytime television shows that feature live audiences have also suspended that practice in response to the pandemic.

Production on Warner Bros. Television’s “Riverdale” was also suspended, but in that case, it was in response to a team member’s exposure to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

