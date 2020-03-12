‘Riverdale’ halts Season 4 production over coronavirus

Entertainment

Season 4 of “Riverdale” has halted production due to a team member undergoing evaluation for the coronavirus.

“We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” a rep for Warner Bros. told CNN. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”

The statement continued: “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

“Riverdale” is just the latest in a series of shows and movies that have been affected by the coronavirus. “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “The Tameron Hall Show” and “The View,” along with late-night shows have suspended studio audiences indefinitely.