Chef José Andrés serving Grand Princess cruise ship guests

Entertainment

Celebrity chef José Andrés has mobilized his charity World Central Kitchen and set up camp near the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship is carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently at an Oakland port. Some passengers began to disembark on Monday while thousands remain on the ship.

“@WCKitchen team is ready with lunch for guests leaving today & we will be loading meals for dinner onto the ship….Wishing the best for everyone on board! #ChefsForCalifornia,” Andrés tweeted.

The charity shared photos of some salads the team prepared in San Francisco that were due to be dispersed to passengers.

World Central Kitchen also fed those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

“If you are in a place, a hotel, a cruise ship, where everybody may be infected, it’s logical to say that you want to make sure, in this case, food is prepared outside,” Andrés told CNN last week.

The nonprofit is known for being on the front lines of all sorts of emergency scenarios. The team has served meals to people affected by hurricanes, wildfires and even furloughed workers during a government shutdown.