Angelina Jolie talks about daughters’ surgeries

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie has revealed that two of her daughters are recovering from surgeries.

In an essay written in honor of International Women’s Day for Time, the actress writes that she has “spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.

“They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write.”

“They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.”

The star has been outspoken about women and issues affecting them, including in a piece written for CNN.

She and ex-husband Brad Pitt are the parents of 18-year-old son Maddox, 16-year-old son Pax, 15-year-old daughter Zahara, 13-year-old daughter Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and her brother Knox.

‘Care for them’

“I have watched my daughters care for one another,” Jolie wrote. “My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

The “Maleficent” star didn’t identify which of her younger daughters had surgery, and said her sons have been “supportive and sweet” of their sisters.

Jolie used the piece to make the call for her wish “that we value girls.”

“Care for them,” she wrote. “And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community.”