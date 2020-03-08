Post Malone denies drug use after fans express concern for his health

Entertainment

Post Malone interrupted a performance Friday to reassure fans he’s fine amid online speculation about his health.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f**king felt in my life,” the rapper and singer said at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans had taken to social media to express concern about his health after videos surfaced that showed Malone apparently struggling to pick up a microphone, slurring his words, rolling his eyes and falling.

“You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behaviour from Post, it’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him,” one fan said in a tweet that was removed. “Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried.”

Malone on Friday assured fans that the behavior was simply part of the show.

“And that’s why I can bust my a** for these shows and f**king fall on the floor and do all that fun sh*t. But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f**king fantastic and I’m not doing drugs,” he said.

Malone’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

He is currently on his third concert tour for his album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” The Runaway Tour will end in July.