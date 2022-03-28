Jordan Good is a television news producer and digital content producer for KRDO.com.

He was born in Thornton, Colorado and grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado.

After graduating from high school, Jordan pursed his dreams of becoming a journalist and content producer at the University of Northern Colorado.

At UNC, he was a reporter and digital content creator for Bear News and a staff reporter for The Mirror newspaper.

In 2021, he graduated with a major in Journalism, News and Multimedia with a minor in Communications.

He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado. Jordan is proud to call KRDO NewsChannel 13 his first station.

When he’s not producing or writing, Jordan enjoys going to theme parks, traveling, photography, and is an avid Saturday Night Live fanatic.

He’s excited to be pursing his career as a producer in the state where he grew up.

You can follow Jordan on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.