K9 March Madness: Vote on your favorite CSPD pup!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is holding its annual March Madness bracket, but the players are of the canine variety.

The police department is having people vote on their favorite K9 officers where only one pup will be declared a winner.

So far, the police department is in round 2 of the bracket. The following dogs remain:

Creed

Milo

Zev

Luna Pixel

Zena

Loki

Kai

Riggs

Right now, K9 Creed and K9 Milo are facing off. Vote for your favorite dog by going to the below Facebook post from CSPD and hitting "like" on the photo of your favorite dog.

Here's what CSPD says about K9 Creed:

K9 Creed is an 80 pound 3 year old German Shepherd born in Hungary April 2021. Creed began his career with Cspd in March 2023. Creed is certified in narcotics detection and patrol work to include locating and apprehension, tracking, and article location. Creed loves going to work but on his days off can be found laying on his back at home. Creed loves attention and wants many pets with earning the nickname “big friend” but don’t mistake his kindness for weakness.

And here's information on K9 Milo: