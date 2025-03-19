K9 March Madness: Vote on your favorite CSPD pup!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is holding its annual March Madness bracket, but the players are of the canine variety.
The police department is having people vote on their favorite K9 officers where only one pup will be declared a winner.
So far, the police department is in round 2 of the bracket. The following dogs remain:
- Creed
- Milo
- Zev
- Luna Pixel
- Zena
- Loki
- Kai
- Riggs
Right now, K9 Creed and K9 Milo are facing off. Vote for your favorite dog by going to the below Facebook post from CSPD and hitting "like" on the photo of your favorite dog.
Here's what CSPD says about K9 Creed:
K9 Creed is an 80 pound 3 year old German Shepherd born in Hungary April 2021. Creed began his career with Cspd in March 2023. Creed is certified in narcotics detection and patrol work to include locating and apprehension, tracking, and article location. Creed loves going to work but on his days off can be found laying on his back at home. Creed loves attention and wants many pets with earning the nickname “big friend” but don’t mistake his kindness for weakness.
And here's information on K9 Milo:
At just 55 lbs, K9 Milo proves that size doesn’t define success. Since joining the force in 2019, this powerhouse has answered 2,219 calls for service, with 463 deployments and an impressive 164 surrenders to his name. A dual-purpose K9, Milo excels in both apprehension and detection, bringing unmatched skill and heart to every shift. Off duty, he’s all about the simple joys—chasing his favorite ball, rolling in the grass, soaking up the sun, and, of course, getting neck scratches. But when it’s time to work, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be. Speeding into action at 31 mph, this small but mighty contender is a force to be reckoned with!