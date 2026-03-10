Dangerous storms erupt across central US with significant tornado threat and huge hail



By CNN meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Chris Dolce and Briana Waxman

(CNN) — Dangerous storms with tornadoes and hail are tracking across the central US Tuesday evening. This threat of notably strong tornadoes has prompted the highest severe thunderstorm risk in months to be issued in parts of the Midwest.

It’s all part of a more widespread potential outbreak of powerful storms across the Central US on Tuesday as a new storm system strengthens over the region.

Storms are ongoing in portions of Texas and Oklahoma as well as northward into Illinois. A tornado tracked through the Kankakee, Illinois, area Tuesday evening and hail greater than tennis-ball size was also reported with this supercell thunderstorm.

In response, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office activated its Emergency Operations Center and filed an emergency declaration with Illinois. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, the sheriff’s office said.

“I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones but to avoid unnecessary travel, if at all possible,” Sheriff Mike Downey said.

Early Tuesday evening, a tornado briefly touched down near Pontiac, Illinois, and hail up to 5 inches in diameter fell near Buckingham, Illinois, which could be a new state record.

Thunderstorms also impacted Chicago, where half-dollar size hail fell. The Kansas City metro area reported hail up to 3.5 inches in diameter.

Farther south, a tornado was observed near Dudley, Texas, and baseball-sized hail was reported in Buffalo Gap, Texas.

Five tornado watches are in effect as of late Tuesday evening. These include portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Tornado watches stretch from the Mexican border north to Michigan.

A Level 4 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place for more than 2 million people in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, including Peoria and Bloomington, Illinois.

Although last week’s outbreak had multiple deadly tornadoes, this is the first time a forecast for severe storms has been at this high of a level since July 28, 2025.

This Level 4 of 5 risk zone is where “multiple strong to intense tornadoes (EF2 to EF3)” could strike this evening, the Storm Prediction Center said. Tornadoes this strong can destroy entire stories of well-constructed homes and do significant damage to large buildings.

Lime-sized or larger hail could also drop from supercell storms that flourish in this corridor — large enough to dent cars and damage roofs.

These severe thunderstorms will track east overnight and spread into more of the Great Lakes, but they will lose some of their punch by the morning.

Wind damage, destructive hail and tornadoes are all threats from Texas to Michigan, including areas outside of the highest risk zone.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis are some metros that could see these powerful storms.

Damaging wind gusts over 70 mph and hail bigger than baseballs are the main threats with any of these storms. Tornadoes are also possible and some could be strong — EF2 or stronger. Mobile homes are destroyed and roofs can be ripped from well-built homes in tornadoes of this strength.

Powerful storms could still be churning early Wednesday morning from the Lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley but a renewed threat will come in the afternoon.

A widespread Level 2 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place Wednesday for over 55 million people from Texas and Louisiana to Pennsylvania.

Damaging winds are the main threat with any storm Wednesday. A few tornadoes are possible, especially in the Lower Mississippi Valley and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

No widespread severe thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.

