Hurricane Gabrielle strengthens in the Atlantic, with two more possible storms brewing

By CNN Meteorologists Derek Van Dam and Briana Waxman

(CNN) — Hurricane Gabrielle is churning through the central Atlantic, feeding on warm waters but expected to stay far from land. As Gabrielle spins, there are signs the Atlantic is starting to wake up after a strange lull during the first half of September. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two more tropical waves that could bring impacts closer to shore in the days ahead.

One of these systems in the central Atlantic is steadily organizing and has a medium chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week. The environment around this wave is becoming more favorable for development, making it likely to become the next named system of the season. The next names on the Atlantic season’s 2025 list are Humberto and Imelda.

The other tropical wave, sitting more than 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is weaker and less organized. Its chances of developing remain low, but it could still sweep across the Leeward Islands early this week with bursts of gusty rain and wind — the kind of weather that can cause problems even without an official storm designation.

As of Monday morning, Gabrielle had sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and was located 210 miles southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving north-northwest at 10 mph and is expected to rapidly intensify and pass east of Bermuda on Monday.

“While the chances of impacts are still decreasing, interests on Bermuda should continue to monitor forecast updates since some wind and rainfall impacts are still possible,” the hurricane center warned.

For now, Gabrielle remains the most powerful system in the Atlantic. The hurricane is expected to keep tracking north and eventually northeast over open water, stirring up rough seas but staying away from land.

Gabrielle has the potential to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane (Category 3 or greater) by Tuesday — a phenomenon that has become far more common in recent years as the planet warms.

The hurricane center warns that Gabrielle could cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions from North Carolina northward” along the US East Coast through the early part of this week. Beachgoers should check local marine forecasts before heading into the water this week.

September is the traditional peak of Atlantic hurricane season and activity often ramps up quickly this time of year. With Gabrielle now a hurricane and two more disturbances worth watching, the basin is showing us that the season is far from over.

