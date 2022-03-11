Cold blast brings deep freeze to the South, snow to the Northeast

By Taylor Ward and Derrick Hinds, CNN

A lobe of frigid air will sag deeply into the US, bringing freezing temperatures as far south as Florida while severe thunderstorms roll up the Mid-Atlantic and heavy snow hits parts of the Northeast.

March started out quite mild in the Eastern US and even downright warm in the Southeast. Many locations set record highs in the 70s and 80s as recently as last Sunday and Monday. The warmth has prompted many trees, flowers and crops to already be in bloom.

But the intense storm will bring plummeting temperatures and frigid air from Canada all the way down to the Gulf Coast. Locations from Louisiana to South Carolina and southward into Florida are expecting a freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. Many of these locations will experience a hard freeze, with several hours below 28 degrees.

Low temperatures in the low to mid 20s and below freezing for a significant duration in much of the Deep South will threaten the vulnerable vegetation.

“Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, Alabama, said.

More than 30 record lows are possible Sunday morning from Louisiana to central Florida and as far north as the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will be in the teens for the Tennessee Valley into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, but freeze warnings are not issued for these locations because the growing season has not begun.

Flood watches are in effect Friday through Saturday morning in northern Florida and southern Georgia, in part because the soil was already saturated from days of rain. Rainfall of 3-6 inches are forecast across this same area Friday through Saturday morning.

A tornado watch is in place through early Saturday morning for southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia.

Mid-Atlantic braces for severe storms

Strong thunderstorms are possible in the Mid-Atlantic Saturday as the system spins northeastward. Some of these storms could create tornadoes, bringing dangerously damaging winds.

There is an enhanced (Level 3 of 5) threat for severe storms from Norfolk to Savannah through midday Saturday, and a slight (Level 2) risk extends into central Florida.

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and hail are possible and even an isolated tornado could appear, the NWS office in Charleston, South Carolina reported.

“A strong line of thunderstorms is forecast to move through the forecast area in the early morning hours. As the cold front approaches the region, frequent gusts into the 25-30 mph range are expected as sunrise approaches,” the Charleston office added.

Bomb cyclone roars across Eastern Seaboard

And farther north, the system is expected to strengthen into a bomb cyclone Saturday and bring damaging winds and heavy snow, especially to parts of the interior Northeast, making travel treacherous.

A bomb cyclone forms when a storm decreases in pressure by 24 millibars (a measurement of pressure) in under 24 hours.

About 4 to 6 inches of snow are possible in the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys, with more than a foot possible in parts of upstate New York and northern New England. A blizzard warning is also in effect until mid-afternoon Saturday for portions of northern Virginia across the Blue Ridge.

“Snow rates of greater than 1 inch per hour combined with gusty winds … will severely reduce visibility and make for difficult to hazardous driving conditions,” the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Friday. “Heavy wet snowflakes may cause scattered power outages,” the WPC added.

Metropolitan areas along the coast, including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York and Boston are expected to collect mostly rain, though some snow could fall before Sunday. More than 60 million people were under winter weather alerts from the NWS late Friday, stretching from Texas to Maine.

New York state activated its Emergency Services’ Operations Center Friday night ahead of the impending storm.

“With up to a foot of snow forecast in some locations, this system is expected to create dangerous travel conditions throughout the next 36 hours, and New Yorkers should do their best to stay off the roads during this time.,” Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said Friday in a news release.

The midsection of the country will see temperatures 30 degrees below average from Texas to Minnesota and single-digit wind chills across the Great Lakes and Northeast into the weekend.

Travel disruptions are expected for drivers and airline passengers. Nearly 400 flights have already been canceled for Saturday, including more than a hundred JetBlue flights, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Aya Elamroussi and Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.