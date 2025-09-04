‘No justice’: D’Vontaye Mitchell’s family frustrated after men found guilty in his death get no prison time

By Montse Ricossa

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — All four of the men found guilty in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell outside a Hyatt Hotel last summer were sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The men involved — two security guards, a desk attendant, and a bellhop — each entered guilty pleas and have now learned their fates.

Brandon Turner, for felony murder, was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of probation — his sentence was stayed.

Herbert Williamson, for his misdemeanor battery charge, was sentenced to 10 days, which he has already served.

Devin Johnson-Carson, the youngest man involved, was also charged with misdemeanor battery and sentenced to four days behind bars, which he has already served. He was the only one to have been expunged, as the judge said he had “an impressive amount” of character letters written in his favor.

Meanwhile, Todd Erickson, who had been described as the one giving orders to the other men, was sentenced to two years and also had his sentenced stayed.

On June 30, 2024, just before 3:30 p.m., D’Vontaye Mitchell could be seen running into a women’s bathroom at the Hyatt Hotel downtown, then out to the lobby as staff attempted to get him to leave.

Security video showed Brandon Turner, an off-duty guard who was around the hotel at the time, repeatedly hit Mitchell. Eventually, three others — Johnson-Carson, Williamson, and Erickson, held Mitchell to the ground face down.

The medical examiner’s report indicated Mitchell died due to asphyxiation from behind held on his stomach for an extended period of time.

Family members of Mitchell are angry and frustrated that all four men who had a hand in the death of their loved one, in their opinion, got to walk out free.

“To these four people who killed him — who cares? said sister Nayisha Mitchell. “We don’t care. It is what it is. On to the next case, next death they’ll sweep under the rug.”

The defense noted that Mitchell had methamphetamine and cocaine in his system, however they agree that this death was avoidable.

“Nothing I can do will ease the pain,” Erickson said. “I would change everything but understand that I can’t, and I understand the consequences of my actions. I am deeply sorry, and I pray that one day you can find some peace, and in time, forgiveness.”

Mitchell’s family tells us they think the sentences are a slap in the face, but now they will focus on healing and grieving.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.