4,000 Salesforce customer service jobs cut due to AI, CEO Marc Benioff says

By KGO News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KGO) — Artificial Intelligence has reportedly cut 4,000 jobs at one of San Francisco’s largest private employers.

In a recent interview on the The Logan Barlett Show podcast, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke about the shift.

He says Salesforce has halved its customer support roles from 9,000 to 5,000.

“I was able to rebalance my head count on my support. I’ve reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because I need less heads.” Benioff said.

He said he found customer service success at Salesforce using AI.

“So we have now done about a million-and-a-half conversations with customers, and at the same time, that’s the agentic layer speaking to the customers. A million-and-a-half conversations also happen through our support agents during that same period, and the CSAT scores were about the same, which was stunning.”

The company still has 76,000 workers worldwide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.