One of seven inmates forgotten in van sues Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (WXMI) — One of seven inmates who were left locked inside a van at the Kalamazoo County Jail sued the county and two deputies for their plight.

Dominique Motton filed the lawsuit in federal court on August 18, claiming the sheriff’s office was deliberately indifferent to the people who were trapped inside the van on May 12.

The inmate said deputies left them in the van parked inside a secure garage starting around 4:30 p.m. The seven sat for up to 3 hours in what Motton described as a hot day.

The lawsuit alleges several inmates had to go the bathroom on themselves and one inmate experienced a panic attack that lasted 20 minutes.

Motton claims he kicked out a window, then climbed out head-first while still restrained in leg shackles and belly chains. The fall to the garage floor left him with a concussion and face injuries, he stated in the lawsuit.

The ordeal caused Motton to experience night terrors, anxiety attacks, decreased vision , headaches, and deteriorating mental health.

The lawsuit claims the sheriff’s office violated his Eighth Amendment rights by failing to treat his medical needs properly. Motton is seeking monetary compensation for physical and emotional injuries, plus to have his bond reduced to his personal recognizance.

No hearings have been set in this case.

The facts of the situation

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident two days after it happened. A press release said the inmates were trapped for nearly two hours. After breaking out of the van, they used an intercom to call for help.

The inmates were medically checked out before being returned to their cells, per the sheriff’s office. No mention of the inmates urinating and defecating on themselves or serious injuries were mentioned in the release.

The sheriff’s office held an internal investigation, resulting in the termination of one deputy and the demotion of a jail sergeant.

The deputy was found to have violated the written directives of the jail. The sergeant also violated directives and will receive additional training. Another two deputies were assigned counseling for violations.

