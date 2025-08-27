NOPD, DCFS investigating after body of missing 12-year-old was found

By Jasmine Franklin

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — NOPD served a search warrant to Bryan’s mom, confiscating her phone as a part of their investigation, all while family members mourn the heartbreaking loss.

“We know that this is retaliation, we know this is harassment,” said Christine Rosales Fajardo.

While grieving the loss of their loved one, Bryan Vasquez, NOPD says detectives issued a search warrant for Bryan’s mom, Hilda Vasquez.

“The mother is distraught, she’s angry,” said Fajardo.

NOPD says the mother’s phone was collected as part of the evidence for their investigation.

The search warrant was issued just hours after the young boy’s body was discovered in a lagoon near his New Orleans East home.

“No parent should ever hear that their child is dead and then at the end of the day they are already taking your only memory of him,” said Fajardo.

The affidavit obtained by WDSU, and confirmed by NOPD was issued by officer Mario Bravo. Bravo was the lead detective on the search for Bryan.

“I do want to tell you the priority has been has been to find Bryan,” said NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

NOPD says it is standard protocol to obtain phones during an unclassified death investigation, and they are exploring all aspects of the investigation.

“We want to show respect to the fact that a little one has died and there are many people grieving, including the family,” said Kirkpatrick.

But Bryan’s family disagrees.

“The only memories she has of her child is on that phone right now, the only videos she has of her child is on that phone right now,” said Fajardo.

NOPD leaders say DCFS was also on scene investigating. We are working to learn exactly why DCFS was at the family’s home.

