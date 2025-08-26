Car plunges into drainage ditch, driver dies

By James Ganley

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash where a man was found unresponsive in a water-filled ditch along Highway 16 in Waukesha County.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, several people called 911 at 5:31 a.m. Aug. 26 to report a vehicle that had driven off eastbound Highway 16, east of Highway KE.

Deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol officers found the car submerged in about 3 feet of water. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pulseless and not breathing when first responders pulled him from the car.

Deputies began lifesaving measures before Pewaukee Fire Department personnel took over care. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

One witness reported seeing the entire crash. The investigation closed one lane of Highway 16 for about an hour.

News Chopper 12 was over the scene during the 6 a.m. hour and saw multiple police vehicles blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 16 between N Shore Drive and Ryan Road.

