Vigil held for Kylee Monteiro, pregnant teen allegedly murdered by boyfriend

By Matt Schooley

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — More than 100 people gathered in Rehoboth Saturday night during a vigil for Kylee Monteiro, the pregnant teenager who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and buried in a shallow grave.

Monteiro, 18, was 11 weeks pregnant when prosecutors say her boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom, stabbed her several times and buried her on his property.

Prosecutors revealed in court that Monteiro sent her sister a text message saying that Groom had thrown her to the ground and strangled her.

“If I die, it was Greg,” police said that Monteiro wrote to her sister.

The recent high school graduate was honored Saturday by her family and friends as well as classmates during an event called “Vigil of hope for Kylee Monteiro” at Redway Plain & The Veterans Memorial Gazebo.

A woman at the vigil said she didn’t know Monteiro, but felt compelled to come out and show her support.

“It doesn’t matter if you know somebody or not. It’s very special to come to these things and show support,” the woman said.

“Hopefully we in the community can help the family get justice for what happened,” another woman at the vigil said. “It’s sad, she was just 18 years old, she was just starting her life.”

Monteiro was missing for nearly two weeks before police say Groom told them where he body was located and they were able to find her.

Groom was arraigned last week on several charges, including murder. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on September 10 for a probable cause hearing.

