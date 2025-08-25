High school implements additional safety measures after student stabbed, killed at school

By Jordan Bontke

MARYVALE, Arizona (KNXV) — Phoenix Union High School District is implementing additional safety measures after a student was stabbed and killed in a classroom at Maryvale High School, prompting community concerns about campus safety.

The district announced there will be increased police presence on campus as officials work to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

Phoenix Union also says it will continue to evaluate all safety systems.

This year, the district implemented advanced weapons detection systems in all schools, including Maryvale High School, following a pilot program across Phoenix Union schools.

The fatal stabbing occurred during a fight that stemmed from a dispute over a stolen weapon between two young men. A school safety officer broke up the altercation.

The incident has prompted parents to examine the role of school safety officers and how they compare to school resource officers in terms of campus security.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell recently addressed parents about recognizing warning signs of potential violence in teenagers.

“Don’t bury your head in the sand. Government is a poor substitute for family. When you see those early warning signs, seek help, get resources for your kid. Ignoring it won’t make it go away, it’s going to be problematic,” County Attorney Mitchell said.

The county attorney and Chandler Police Department are hosting a free Teen Violence forum on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Chandler Public Safety Center. Representatives from the Preston Lord Foundation will also be present.

