Student saved by quick action after collapsing at middle school

By Norman Seawright

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A terrifying medical emergency at Parkview Middle School last week left 14-year-old Brendan Sullivan without a pulse for several minutes. Thanks to the swift response of a school resource officer, Brendan is now alert and recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Brendan collapsed suddenly at school, leaving his parents in shock.

“We didn’t even have a clue that there was something wrong,” said Brendan’s father, Steve Sullivan. “You know, took him to school every day. And, you know, an hour later, he drops dead.”

The school resource officer immediately began CPR while school staff called Brendan’s parents. Brendan’s heart had stopped due to a pneumothorax (collapsed lung), a complication of his asthma.

Dr. Aaron Calhoun, a pediatric intensive care specialist at Norton Children’s, explained the severity of the situation.

“It’s a condition that happens when a part or some of the lung ruptures, effectively inlets pressurized air into one portion of the chest,” said Dr. Calhoun. “That air pressure effectively pushes the heart over. It can squeeze blood out of the heart and can stop the heart if severe enough.”

Brendan’s father expressed his gratitude for the officer’s quick response, as well as other first responders who kept administering CPR while the boy fought to regain his pulse. “He wouldn’t be with us if it wasn’t for them officers at the school,” he said.

Now recovering, Brendan reflected on his experience.

“This morning I took a little stroll around the whole hospital,” he said. His father added, “That’s amazing for a child that last week was dead for ten minutes.”

Dr. Calhoun emphasized the importance of immediate action in such emergencies. “If there’s any concern at all that someone’s heart has stopped, they’ve experienced a cardiac arrest, don’t wait. Just get right on the CPR, get moving, get trained,” he said.

Brendan’s ordeal has left a lasting impression, and he and the family say they are grateful beyond words to the officer.

“Makes me think of life different,” he said.

Dr. Calhoun also advised families of children with asthma to have plans in place, as heat and poor air quality can worsen symptoms.

