Mother shot, killed husband and two kids in murder-suicide, AG’s Office says

By Imani Flemin

MADBURY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A New Hampshire mother shot and killed her husband and two of their children inside their Madbury home before taking her own life, authorities said.

Ryan Long, 48; his wife, Emily Long, 34; and two of their children — son Parker, 8, and daughter Ryan, 6 — were found dead Monday night at their house on Moharimet Drive.

Investigators said it appears that Emily Long used a handgun from the home in the early hours of Monday to kill her husband and children, then herself.

“We are having gunfire, and that these events occurred during a short time period at 5:30 in the morning. It’s not until 8:20 that there are individuals who try to make contact with people and end up calling 911,” said Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive and physically unharmed in the home. Authorities said the child is now with family.

Agati said investigators are learning of various issues inside the household at the time of the event and cautioned against assuming a single cause for the tragedy.

“Some that involved the idea of what was going on with the money situation, with the health situation, I think the big thing is to not speculate one reason why something like this would happen,” Agati said. “Homicide and suicide is usually much, much more complex than just one reason.

Autopsy results released Wednesday evening confirmed both children died from gunshot wounds to the head, and their deaths were ruled homicides. Ryan Long was shot multiple times, and his death was also ruled a homicide.

Emily Long died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a suicide, authorities said.

“There’s still more information we’re trying to gather to narrow down different things,” Agati said.

