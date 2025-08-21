Man remains in ICE custody after wife says they took wrong turn at U.S.-Canada border

By Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago-area couple claims they were wrongfully detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a wrong turn at the U.S. border with Canada.

Sergio Ramirez has been in ICE custody at the Monroe County, Michigan Jail since late May. He is originally from Mexico, but has lived in the Chicago area for about the past 20 years, with a U visa pending for seven.

“My heart is broken for my best friend, my husband, with whom we built a life together,” said Ramirez’s wife, Kristina Ramirez.

Kristina Ramirez said her life has been in pieces ever since her husband was detained in late May near the Canadian border by ICE.

“I’m very upset, outraged at the injustice in this world,” she said. “It’s wrong how they have them here.”

At a church in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday, the community, family, elected officials, and civil rights activists rallied in support of Sergio Ramirez’s immediate release.

“This is a human tragedy about one family, but is also an example of a system that has run amok,” said Ed Yohnka, director of communication sad policy for the American Civil Liberties Union Illinois.

The couple was in Michigan for their construction business when Kristina Ramirez said they made a wrong turn toward Canada. Kristina said along with Sergio, she was detained for three days despite being a U.S. citizen.

Sergio is still being held.

“Now our lives are being derailed because we took one wrong turn,” said Kristina Ramirez.

She added: “My husband is not a murderer. My husband is not a criminal. My husband is a very loving, a good person.”

Sergio’s immigration attorney said the 32-year-old has been in the U.S. waiting for his U visa application to be approved, and he is eligible for permanent residency through his marriage. His immigration status is under deferred action.

“Which is essentially protection against deportation from the United States,” said attorney Andres Diaz Jr. “This is the most egregious case that I’ve ever seen.”

“Without him, I’m heartbroken. I’m torn,” said Kristina Ramirez. “It’s totally unfair, not right.”

CBS News Chicago exchanged emails with a spokesperson for ICE, but did not receive any comment or statement.

Sergio Ramirez will be back in court next week.

