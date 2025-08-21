12 men hospitalized, one dead after van blows tire along interstate in northeast Kansas

By KAKE News Staff

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — One man has died and a dozen others were hospitalized after a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in northeast Kansas on Wednesday morning.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 329, which is near the town of McFarland.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Ford Transit was traveling in the right lane of eastbound I-70 when its rear tire blew. The vehicle lost control, entered the center median and overturned multiple times. Two people were ejected from the van.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Ohio, was seriously injured in the crash, the KHP reports. There were 13 other men in the vehicle. Twelve men between the ages of 20 and 41 were hospitalized for their injuries.

Isaiah Adkins, 23, of W Jefferson, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The patrol reports he was not properly restrained.

