Family gives new life to centuries-old tree that was uprooted during Helene

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A family in Arden has turned the loss of a centuries-old tree into a source of joy and inspiration. The tree, which was uprooted during Hurricane Helene, had stood for generations, becoming a cherished part of the family’s history.

Butler Taylor, the homeowner, reflected on the memories associated with the tree.

“That’s been here my whole life. It was here my dad’s whole life and probably his dad’s whole life,” he said.

Taylor recalled spending time around the tree, saying, “There was a picnic table — we used to make ice cream, eat apples from the trees around then.”

When the tree was uprooted, Taylor admitted, “It hurt a lot, but it touched our house and didn’t damage it.”

Instead of removing the tree entirely, Taylor decided to repurpose it.

“They were playing on it, and I wanted them to keep playing on it,” he said of his children.

After nearly 30 trips to a local hardware store, Taylor transformed the fallen tree into a treehouse for his daughters.

“We measured and we did the best we could cause I’m no carpenter and figure out how to best play on it,” he explained.

Taylor’s daughters now play in the treehouse, ensuring that the legacy of the tree lives on for another generation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.