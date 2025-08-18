Roofing company provides 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for students

By WLOS News Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Today, a roofing company worked to make sure hundreds of local school children are prepped and ready to go back to school.

John McClung Roofing, along with many community partners, provided 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids across western North Carolina.

The event was held at the Eddington Center on Livingston Street in Asheville.

News 13 spoke with one of the organizers about why events like theirs are crucial.

“Especially this year, after Hurricane Helene has ravaged our community, the need is greater than ever. Budget cuts to schools, teachers are often having to provide the school supplies for their own students. And so this is our way of hopefully of alleviating some financial stress both on teachers and on parents,” said event organizer Darien Brown.

The event ended around 3 p.m..

