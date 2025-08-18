Police: Suspect arrested after hijacking crane, causing multiple crashes

By Elizabeth Kuebel

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Louisiana State Police say a hijacked crane triggered multiple crashes on I-10.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to I-10 near Louisiana Highway 108 after getting multiple reports of cars hitting a construction crane in a work zone.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Matthew Vincent of Vinton.

They say a construction crane was positioned in the median, and its cables were hanging over some interstate lanes, hitting a passing car.

Following that initial impact, three more crashes occurred, LSP says.

It resulted in two reported injuries, major damage to the crane, and a prolonged closure of the interstate.

Troopers say, according to their investigation, at the time construction work was not in progress and the crane was not being operated by construction personnel.

While processing the scene, detectives say they found a Ram pickup truck key fob inside the crane. They also found a Ram pickup truck stuck in a field just south of I-10 near the crash site.

Vincent was identified as the owner of the truck. LSP says he was found nearby, and the key fob was confirmed to belong to his truck.

Police say further investigation revealed that he had driven his pickup off LA Hwy 108 near I-10, through a field, where it got stuck.

Vincent, according to police, then crossed the interstate and entered the crane positioned in the work zone. Once inside, police say he manipulated the crane boom over the westbound lanes of I-10, obstructing traffic and causing the crashes.

Vincent was charged with multiple charges, including simple burglary, negligent injuring, and hit and run driving.

