Utah firefighters deserve ‘a-paws’ after rescuing pup from ‘ruff’ predicament

By Jeff Tavss

HURRICANE, Utah (KSTU) — There’s no doubt that firefighters across Utah are feeling the dog days of summer, battling non-stop wildfires. But one crew deserves a round of a-paws for their heroic efforts beyond the flames.

Station 43 with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue was called to a home early Thursday for a special operation. When they arrived, they found a dog trapped in what they called a “tricky spot.”

Dog-gone-it! The pup had fallen into a hole inside the home, which is currently being renovated, and couldn’t escape.

Thankfully, the firefighters were all about that pug life, and after some quick thinking, the crew was able to successfully rescue the dog after what had already been a ruff day.

“Without a scratch!” the department added.

Now that’s Paws-itively Utah!

