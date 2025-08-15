Pedestrian dies after falling from Highway 101 overpass in San Jose

By Carlos E. Castañeda

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — A pedestrian died after falling from an overpass onto U.S. Highway 101 on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers were notified at 11:47 a.m. that a person fell from the McKee Road overcrossing and was struck by a passing vehicle, the CHP said. The incident shut down all southbound lanes of 101 for more than two hours.

The pedestrian, a woman about 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck her remained at the scene and was cooperative, the CHP said.

The agency said the San Jose Police Department would provide details on the circumstances surrounding the pedestrian.

Southbound traffic on 101 was shut down north of Alum Rock Avenue during the investigation, and vehicles were diverted to McKee Road / E. Julian Street.

All southbound lanes were reopened at about 2 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

