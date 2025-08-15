Judge allows lawsuit against UAB over alleged misuse of inmates’ organs to proceed



By Zoe Blair

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Families of inmates who died in prison are accusing the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) of using their loved ones’ organs for research without permission, and a lawsuit against the university is moving forward after a judge denied UAB’s motion to dismiss.

Marion Harrell, whose brother Matthew Harrell died unexpectedly while serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega, expressed her outrage over the situation. “What was done to Matthew was barbaric. It was a nefarious act. And it shouldn’t have happened,” she said.

Matthew Harrell’s death prompted the prison warden to order a full autopsy without the family’s consent. Marion Harrell recalled the moment her family was informed of his death. “The chaplain called and my mom picked up the phone and he said, ‘I just wanted to acknowledge, I’m sorry for your loss,'” she said.

Although Matthew’s mother would have approved the autopsy to understand his sudden death, she was not okay with what happened afterward. “Oh no, of course not,” she said.

According to the Harrell family attorneys, Matthew’s organs were removed and tested as part of the autopsy but were never returned to his body. Instead, they claim his organs were used by students at UAB. Lauren Faraino, the Harrell family attorney, said, “Students were concerned about this practice back in 2018, that the specimens they were encountering in the lab were overwhelmingly from incarcerated individuals. And they started to ask questions. And those questions were met with, an absolute shut down by the ethics committee, at the university, medical school.”

The family is worried that this practice could still be happening. “After these students raised their concerns, what happened is that the university removed the identification label that said where the organs were coming from. And so the students right now don’t know whether they are still operating or testing or practicing on organs that were taken unlawfully,” Faraino said.

Marion Harrell emphasized the importance of sharing her brother’s story to prevent similar situations for other families. “It does break your heart. Are several families out there where their loved ones are being picked apart. You know, it’s just so animalistic to me to, to go through that,” she said.

“We’re hoping that this will stop. It will no longer occur. It will discontinue and that will help other families that are in the same situation,” Harrell added.

Attempts to obtain a comment from the defense as they left the courtroom were unsuccessful, as they did not respond.

