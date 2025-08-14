Aston Martin enthusiasts gather in Carmel-by-the-Sea for ‘Astons on the Avenue’

By Matt Sterling

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) — Aston Martin enthusiasts gathered in Carmel-by-the-Sea for “Astons on the Avenue,” an event showcasing generations of the iconic British luxury cars from the DB2 fours through the David Brown era to the modern Gaydon cars.

“This year I think it’s going to get even bigger,” said Thomas Mulhall, with the Aston Martin Owners Club. “As the word gets out that the cars are so well presented and the general public has a great interest in Aston Martin’s. They’re the most cherished cars on the planet.”

The event, organized by the Aston Martin Owners Club, emphasized the preservation of these vehicles for future generations.

Attendees expressed excitement upon seeing the cars, often recognizing them from movies or experiencing them up close for the first time.

“They walk up and they say, oh my God, I’ve seen this in the movie, or this is the first time I’ve seen one,” Mulhall said. “And they really get to see a car up close. They meet the owners and they realize, you know, I could have won later.”

For many, owning an Aston Martin is a lifelong dream.

“This was a lifetime of wanting, a lifetime of praying, a lifetime of saving,” Mulhall said. “And it made it all that much special that I had to wait about 35 years for her to finally come to me, and then another ten years in the shop of restoration.”

The event highlighted the deep passion and commitment of Aston Martin owners, celebrating their love affair with these cherished vehicles.

