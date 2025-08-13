Residents in community rattled after man’s body was found in a creek

By Caroline Foreback, Adam Thompson

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WJZ) — A man was found dead in a creek in a quiet Annapolis neighborhood on Sunday, August 10, prompting police to investigate.

Residents in the Hillsmere Shores community found a man unresponsive in Duvall Creek near the kayak launch.

“We have some other neighbors who are regular swimmers in our creek, and they were arriving for their morning swim on Sunday, and I believe they were the ones who alerted the emergency folks,” a resident told WJZ.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers and Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the creek, where the body of a 51-year-old man from Annapolis was recovered.

Officers said the man’s backpack and other personal items were found on shore.

“I think we’re all just puzzled and we wish we knew more,” said Colleen Foley, who lives near the kayak launch.

Heartbroken neighbors

Foley told WJZ the neighborhood is heartbroken.

“It’s just so sad, and the fact that I live directly across the street, it bothered me a lot, just feeling really bad for this man and what he must have been going through. I don’t know all the details yet, but it doesn’t sound good,” Foley said

Natural Resources Police are investigating the man’s death and are working to determine what happened at the kayak launch between Saturday and Sunday morning.

“We never observed anything amiss,” a neighbor said

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

