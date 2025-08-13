Skip to Content
Police show appreciation for vets who helped care for K-9 Dagger after stabbing

<i>Shawnee Police Department/KMBC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Shawnee police K-9 officer Dagger poses in front of a group of his fellow officers and the veterinary team who cared for him after he was stabbed.
By Chloe Godding

    MISSION, Kansas (KMBC) — A Shawnee, Kansas, police K-9 who was stabbed while responding to a barricade incident in Kansas City, Kansas, is doing well in his recovery, a spokesperson for the police department said.

The Shawnee Police Department’s K-9 Unit visited Mission Veterinary Emergency & Specialty on Tuesday to thank the team for their work.

The veterinarians and staff cared for Dagger after he was wounded on Aug. 5.

Because of their work, Dagger is healing from the stabbing. He is “on track to return to full duty,” a spokesperson said.

Dagger’s police unit brought gifts to the veterinary clinic to show their appreciation and gratitude to the staff.

Edwin Perez, 26, has been charged in connection with the stabbing. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, interference with law enforcement and harming or killing certain dogs, which includes police dogs, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

CNN Newssource

