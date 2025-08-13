City council fires administrator amid controversy

By Todd Magel

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — The Mitchellville City Council voted to fire City Administrator Gary Brown after a prolonged dispute with Mayor Jessica Trobaugh, with all but one council member supporting the decision.

Brown accused two city hall employees of violating city policies, claiming they retaliated with false harassment allegations against him. An outside agent was hired to investigate the disagreement, ultimately recommending Brown’s termination, though the report and recommendation were not publicly disclosed.

Amber Brown, a Mitchellville City Council member, expressed her dissatisfaction with the investigation process.

“I don’t believe that the way we chose the investigator for the third-party investigation was correct. I did voice my concerns for that. That went on deaf ears. So, I don’t think that this process has been taken care of the way it should have been,” she said.

Mitchellville resident Brittanie Connell shared her relief at the council’s decision.

“We are happy that the truth has come out, and our city can move forward together. I know a lot of people are glad that the council finally came together and made the right decision,” she said.

The mayor declined to comment on the vote. Administrator Gary Brown was not present at the meeting but expressed his disappointment over the phone, stating he has hired an attorney and plans to sue the city for harassment and defamation. The city has named police chief Bill Daggett as the temporary city administrator.

