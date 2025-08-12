Teacher will set Guinness world record for most knuckle pushups in 12 hours

By Emma Becker

MOBERLY, Missouri (KOMU) — Kim Welch, a teacher for the Moberly School District, is aiming to set the Guinness world record for the most knuckle pushups in 12 hours. Welch aims to do 10 knuckle pushups a minute, averaging 600 knuckle pushups per hour and a total of 7,200.

Kim started the process at 7 a.m. Monday at Family Life Fellowship and will finish at 7 p.m.

In order for the record to be valid, there must be cameras recording the event and witnesses counting how many pushups Welch does. Each witness must sign forms and make sure Welch’s form matches the standard set by Guinness World Records. Brad Fuemmeler, a witness to the event, said Welch researched the form, but he enforces it.

“His elbow bend going down was a 90 degrees bend, and then as he came up out of the pushup or as he pushed up, then he wanted full lockout of his arms,” Fuemmeler said. “All of that, plus keeping his body relatively rigid while he’s going up and down.”

Welch has taught third grade in the Moberly School District for the past 13 years and will be transitioning to teaching fourth grade in Lee’s Summit. Welch’s past students joined the community in cheering him on. They celebrated Welch’s feat with cheers, prayers and applause. Welch received all of it with a smiling face.

Fuemmeler said the challenge is crazy and perfect for Welch.

“It was a crazy idea, but he’s a crazy dude,” Fuemmeler said. “He’ll find a way to spin it positive for a lot of people.”

Welch has motivation on his mat from the Bible that says, “I can do all things through Christ which give me strength,” which he stares at every single pushup.

“I just want to show people, hey, you got your job and you’re tired or whatever, when you get home, you can still go after those dreams you have that God puts in your heart and not just let life go by,” Welch said.

Even if Welch doesn’t hit his personal goal, he will set the mark recognized by the Guinness World Records because he is the first person to attempt the feat.

