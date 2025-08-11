Man accused of “jackpotting” scheme in Denver metro area, Cañon City arrested

By Christa Swanson

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A man was arrested in the Denver metro area after police said he stole thousands from an ATM in Cañon City in a “jackpotting” scheme.

Cañon City police said Joel Alejandro Morantes-Leal is facing charges for cybercrime and third-degree burglary after a bank ATM was compromised in May.

“Jackpotting,” or “logical attacks,” is a type of cyber or physical attack that compromises an ATM and forces it to dispense large amounts of cash. These schemes can either use malware, black box attacks or an attacker placing a device between the ATM and the host service provider.

Authorities said Morantes-Leal stole $68,000 from the ATM in Cañon City. The Cañon City Police Department said they were working with regional and federal law enforcement to locate Morantes-Leal, who they said is an undocumented Venezuelan national.

Morantes-Leal was arrested in the Denver metro area on May 29 in connection with an investigation into similar crimes.

