No Limits Coffee Shop brews opportunity, confidence and independence for adults with special needs

By Marybel Rodriguez

KENDALL, Florida (WFOR) — There is a place in Kendall called No Limits Coffee Shop where not only do they brew coffee, but also give adults with special needs a place of belonging, confidence and independence.

“How is everything going? That’s good, that’s good. I hope you’re having an amazing day,” said employee Peter Bradford as he checked on his table.

No Limits Coffee Shop is a place where not only do they serve food and coffee, but brews opportunities, purpose, and a community for young adults with special needs.

“It’s my first job. I’m happy I’m appreciative, and everyone says ‘Wow, Peter’s amazing,'” Bradford added as he served customers.

No Limits is a labor of love for Khia Lopez, a teacher who owns a school for children with special needs.

“The reason we opened this restaurant was because they were graduating aging out of the system, and we noticed there was a huge need for something for them once they enter into adulthood,” she told CBS News Miami.

Lopez said she wants to give adults with unique abilities a purpose, a place of belonging, independence and a chance.

“Our kids are busing tables, making coffee on their own. They’re running our food and their group greeting guests they’re hosting, and it doesn’t take much for them,” she continued. “They just need someone to give them a chance.”

“He’s more independent,” said Carolyn Bradford, Peter’s mom. “He wants to help me and says, ‘Mommy, when I get my first paycheck, I wanna help you with the bills now.'”

Their goal is to promote inclusion awareness, and acceptance and with the right opportunity, there are no limits to what they can achieve.

“It makes me happy to see my mom proud of me, and I’m happy to be proud of my mother,” said Peter Bradford.

The soft opening for friends and family was held on Friday but they are inviting the community for their grand opening on Saturday, August 9th, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their location on 13920 SW 47th St.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

