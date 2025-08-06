Teen rips plate from car, runs after causing fiery fatal crash on I-75, FHP says

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

SUMTER COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of ripping the license plate from the car he was driving and running off after causing a fiery crash that killed another teen on Monday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County near Wildwood, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the teen was in a Dodge Charger driving “at a high rate of speed” when he “overtook slower traffic and took evasive action to avoid a collision.”

The car then hit a tree and erupted in flames.

“Following the crash, the driver exited the vehicle, removed the license plate and fled afoot,” FHP said.

FHP and Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies tracked the driver to a chicken coop on 111th Lane where he was taken into custody.

Four passengers, as well as the driver, all suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals where one passenger died, FHP said.

The driver is facing multiple felony charges, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the crash involving death.

Driver: Male, 17, Inverness, minor injury Passenger: Male, 16, Inverness, fatal injury Passenger: Male, 17, Inverness, minor injury Passenger: Male, 13, Inverness, minor injury Passenger: Male, 15, Inverness, serious injury

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.