‘It’s very sad’: Victims of house explosion hospitalized with severe burns

By Jamie Mayes

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — A house explosion on Washington Way in Jeffersonville last week left five people hospitalized and seven people displaced.

A family friend, Alicia Denson, has started a GoFundMe for the victims who are now trying to rebuild and recover.

Denson says she heard from the family of the victims what they remember happening that night.

“The family members had been at home with their normal routine, and one of them had smelled gas in the house. Within just a couple of moments, everything was gone,” said Denson.

The explosion destroyed the family’s home, leaving the occupants severely burned.

“They are all covered from head to toe in bandages from where they’re severely burned all over,” said Denson, “Three of them are still in recovery. They had surgeries on Sunday, but I do know two individuals are in worse condition.”

Among the displaced are two additional family members, an adult and his son, who were not at home during the explosion. Denson says those at the home have a long road to recovery.

“It’s very sad and heartbreaking. This isn’t a normal, small incident. It’s very devastating and tragic to see someone you know walk through such a difficult struggle in their life,” said Denson.

CenterPoint Energy, which serves that area, said Thursday that no gas leaks were detected on their system.

The house that exploded actually butts up to another home that exploded in May 2019 on Assembly Drive. That one was caused by natural gas, and one person, Billy Phillips, died. His wife and a neighboring girl were hurt.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.