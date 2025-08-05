Man killed 2 over $40, sentenced to 90 years in prison

By Parker Carlson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $40 lawn care bill ultimately led from a dispute to a police shooting, leading to the deaths of two people and the suspect in prison for almost a century.

Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Michael Hendricks was sentenced to a combined 90 years in prison. Hendricks pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

News 8 reported on March 28 that 48-year-old James McGuire was found shot and killed at a home in the 1300 block of Riley Place on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also said a man, later identified as David Doty, was outside of home with a gunshot wound.

Doty was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died in June from his injuries.

While investigating the shooting, Hendricks was spotted by IMPD. He raised his gun and was shot by an IMPD officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says “the shooting occurred over a financial dispute of $40 for lawn care.”

“We have two individuals who lost their lives and a man now serving nearly 100 years behind bars over what literally amounted to $40— that is absolutely devastating,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears wrote in the press release. “Today’s resolution provides swift accountability and a sense of justice for the McGuire and Doty families without the prolonged trial process.”

