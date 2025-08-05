Bodies found in Greenwood home ID’d as mother, 3-year-old son

By Gregg Montgomery

GREENWOOD, Indiana (WISH) — Two people were found dead in a home Monday in a housing subdivision, said Matthew Fillenwarth, assistant police chief of Greenwood Police Department on Monday afternoon.

Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt identified the pair as mother and son Karon Clay, 33, and Karter Clay, 3. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police were sent at 10:30 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of people at a home in the 600 block of Greenway Street. That’s in the Villages At Grassy Creek subdivision. The entrance to the subdivision is on Stop 18 Road about halfway between U.S. 31 and Sheek Road.

The assistant police chief also told News 8 that the decomposition of the bodies is an issue that investigators have encountered.

Fillenwarth said that he could only confirm as of midafternoon Monday that two people were dead, and that investigators had entered the home after getting a search warrant.

News 8 saw investigators with gas masks going into the two-story home. It was built in 2007, according to Johnson County property records.

One shaken neighbor, Debreia Blackman, has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. Blackman told News 8’s Cat Sandoval, “It’s definitely scary when you don’t know what happened. Obviously, it’s still new, it’s still going on, so no one’s been caught. Are they are out here just watching? What could possibly be going on?”

“It was like what could have possibly happened? My question to myself was: They were so close to me. How come I didn’t hear that? How come I didn’t hear no noise? How come I didn’t hear no glass break.”

Another neighbor, Claire Gilliland, told News 8, “It made me a little worried about living here. I do live with my fiancé but it can be a little unsettling when I’m here by myself, just being a younger female. It just puts a little fear in your head.”

Some neighbors who would not speak on camera said they didn’t hear anything prior to the bodies being found.

Fillenwarth said he did not have any other information about the investigation as of midafternoon Monday.

News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this report.

